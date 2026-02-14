Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

