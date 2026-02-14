Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Position Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,763,000 after buying an additional 158,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after buying an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.