Best Fitness Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Peloton Interactive are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is tied to physical fitness and wellness—such as gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, wearable-tracker makers, fitness apps and digital training platforms, or related apparel and nutrition brands. Investors buy them to gain exposure to health-and-wellness trends and potential growth in consumer demand, while accepting risks from cyclicality, changing trends, and technological disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Featured Stories