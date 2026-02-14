Head to Head Contrast: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) versus Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for L.B. Foster and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 3 1 0 2.25 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

L.B. Foster currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.96%. Given L.B. Foster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais.

L.B. Foster has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L.B. Foster and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $530.77 million 0.62 $42.95 million $0.45 70.29 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais $4.80 billion 0.14 -$27.06 million ($0.49) -2.53

L.B. Foster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L.B. Foster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 0.96% 2.79% 1.44% Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais -12.91% 1.22% 0.81%

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products. This segment also provides engineered concrete railroad ties, friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment including wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, and rockfall, flood, earthworks, and bridge strike monitoring; and aftermarket services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment manufactures precast concrete products for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings under the CXT brand for national, state, and municipal parks; and manufactures sounds walls, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed and precast concrete products. This segment also provides steel bridge products; corrosion protection solutions; concrete-reinforced steel grid decking, open steel grid deck, aluminum bridge railing, and stay-in-place steel bridge forms; cuts, threads, and paints pipe; threading services for water well applications; protective pipeline coating services; and turnkey solutions for metering and injection systems for oil and gas markets. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals. It also manufactures and sells steel products; manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and transforms cold-rolled coils into hot-dip galvanized coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. It serves automotive, construction, distribution, energy, white line, oil and gas, and machines and equipment markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

