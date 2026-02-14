ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.1111.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in ITT by 22,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in ITT by 80.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

