Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 27,300 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,947 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $91,698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,095,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,874,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HP by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,662,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.31.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

HP Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.