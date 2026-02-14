Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) CEO Sells $37,260,000.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $37,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CLF opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Glj Research reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.52 to $9.42 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Positive Sentiment: Director purchase: Cleveland?Cliffs director Edilson Camara bought 19,700 shares (~$10.13 avg), increasing his stake materially — a signal of insider confidence that can support the stock. Read More.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

