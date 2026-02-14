Sarah Farrell Buys 43,800 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Farrell bought 43,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,548,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,976. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reddit Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $139.62 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 106.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 111,780 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 40.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.