Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Insider Sells $8,985,003.27 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 29th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $6,780,119.02.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $619,527.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $26.45 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 324,764 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 28.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Multiple analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings (HC Wainwright, Goldman Sachs, Leerink, Citi — consensus PT ~ $28.69), supporting a positive headline narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show new and increased positions (several funds added ROIV, LPL Financial materially increased its stake), which can provide demand support below recent highs. MarketBeat institutional ownership report

HC Wainwright slightly improved its FY2026 EPS view (less negative) and kept a Buy rating with a $33 target — this is mixed for stock moves because estimates remain negative even as the price target was raised. Negative Sentiment: Director Daniel Allen Gold sold two large blocks (425,000 shares on Feb 11 and 375,784 shares on Feb 13) at ~ $26.50 per share (SEC filing). Large director sales can create near?term selling pressure and raise investor caution. SEC filing — Daniel Gold sales

Insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares on Feb 9 at ~$26.47; this is another sizable insider disposition following previous large sales, which may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS materially (from about -$1.22 to -$1.79), signaling expectations for weaker near?term financial performance — a clear negative for sentiment until operational catalysts emerge. HC Wainwright estimate update

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

