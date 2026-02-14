Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $171.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near?term outlook. Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Full Year Results

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

