Gregory Roberts Sells 80,000 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $5,052,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,238.32. This trade represents a 73.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GOLD stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold.com’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top?line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Earnings & Revenue Beat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

