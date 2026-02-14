American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price objective on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $130.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.