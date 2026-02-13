Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,728,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,389,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,411,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,049,000 after buying an additional 417,124 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. The trade was a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,778.82. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 248,253 shares of company stock valued at $44,322,342 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $167.00 price target on Insmed and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.

Key Headlines Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Insmed to beat upcoming earnings, which could support the stock if results and guidance meet those expectations. Insmed (INSM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Zacks expects Insmed to beat upcoming earnings, which could support the stock if results and guidance meet those expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive — the consensus rating is around “Buy” with several firms assigning strong-buy/outperform calls and an average price target well above current levels, which supports medium-term upside. Insmed Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive — the consensus rating is around “Buy” with several firms assigning strong-buy/outperform calls and an average price target well above current levels, which supports medium-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes — data appears unreliable. This reduces clarity on whether rising short interest is a meaningful driver today. (Treat short-interest signals with caution.)

Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes — data appears unreliable. This reduces clarity on whether rising short interest is a meaningful driver today. (Treat short-interest signals with caution.) Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is modestly above average, indicating elevated attention but not an extreme flow that would by itself explain a sustained move.

Trading volume is modestly above average, indicating elevated attention but not an extreme flow that would by itself explain a sustained move. Negative Sentiment: CEO William Lewis disclosed the sale of 13,396 shares (and has sold several tranches in recent weeks). High-profile insider selling is being read as a bearish signal by some investors and likely contributed to downward pressure. Insmed CEO William Lewis Sells 13,396 Shares

CEO William Lewis disclosed the sale of 13,396 shares (and has sold several tranches in recent weeks). High-profile insider selling is being read as a bearish signal by some investors and likely contributed to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage flagged “possible bearish signals” tied to insider disposals, amplifying investor concern and short-term selling pressure. Possible Bearish Signals With Insmed Insiders Disposing Stock

Insmed Stock Down 1.5%

INSM opened at $146.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

