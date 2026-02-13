WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.64 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $51.58 or 0.00074794 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $4.47 billion and approximately $92.64 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

