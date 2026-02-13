Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,355.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,355.50.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th.
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.
Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.
Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.
