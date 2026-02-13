Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.5833.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at $936,907.95. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,495,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,981,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after buying an additional 1,254,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2,768.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 1,177,626 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 174.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

