Critical Analysis: Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloopen Group and Asana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $78.58 million 1.49 -$19.56 million N/A N/A Asana $723.88 million 2.46 -$255.54 million ($0.93) -8.09

Analyst Recommendations

Cloopen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cloopen Group and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Asana 5 6 5 1 2.12

Asana has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.44%. Given Asana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A Asana -28.33% -79.80% -20.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asana beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

