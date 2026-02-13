Head to Head Comparison: Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Peers

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Black Titan to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Titan and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.58 Black Titan Competitors $233.35 million -$56.06 million -11.25

Black Titan’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Black Titan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 96 199 216 12 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 137.60%. Given Black Titan’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -37.79% -997.78% -64.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Titan peers beat Black Titan on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Black Titan

