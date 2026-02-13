America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3429.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander cut America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on shares of America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of America Movil in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

AMX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.76. America Movil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in America Movil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil by 142.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

