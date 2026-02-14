Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.29.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of C$462.25 million during the quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple major firms raised targets — BMO bumped its target to C$150 (largest raise), Raymond James to C$143 (outperform), CIBC and National Bank to C$140, RBC to C$124 (outperform) and TD to C$123 — signaling improved analyst conviction and supporting upside. Analyst Rating Roundup RBC Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its 2025 fourth-quarter and year-end unaudited financial results (press release) — investors should dig into cash flow, capital spending and notes on decommissioning to assess recurring profitability versus one-offs. Company Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlights a decommissioning charge that pushed Precision to a Q4 loss — this one-time expense weighed on earnings and sparked some intraday selling in earlier trade; investors should monitor the size and cadence of such charges and any guidance changes. Q4 Loss Coverage
Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.
