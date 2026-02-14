Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,135 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,555.93. This represents a 46.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 268,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

