Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,224 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg maintained its Buy rating on Novo Nordisk, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook and valuation support from a respected European bank. Berenberg Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Novo Nordisk (NVO)
- Positive Sentiment: IQVIA data show Wegovy oral-pill prescriptions hitting ~38,220 in week five post-launch, signaling strong early uptake for the new oral formulation and supporting near-term revenue momentum. Novo’s Wegovy pill tracks over 38,000 prescriptions in fifth week
- Positive Sentiment: Company update: Novo completed a Phase 3 study of oral semaglutide in youth diabetes care — a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s addressable market if approved. Novo Nordisk Advances Oral Semaglutide Into Youth Diabetes Care
- Positive Sentiment: Legal/market protection: U.S. officials may act against Hims after its attempted sale of a compounded Wegovy copy, which could help defend Novo’s IP and commercial position. US could take action including fines against Hims after brief Wegovy copy launch
- Positive Sentiment: Product strategy: Novo plans to introduce Wegovy in vial presentations (and other device formats), a move to improve access, pricing flexibility and supply resiliency amid competition. Novo Nordisk plans Wegovy vials amid obesity-drug competition
- Positive Sentiment: Usage trend: A study finds many Wegovy pill users are new to GLP?1s, suggesting the product is bringing first?time patients into the class and expanding market demand. Many users of Novo Nordisk Wegovy pill new to GLP-1s – study
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expansion: Coverage on Novo’s broader global healthcare initiatives highlights long?term growth avenues but is less likely to move near?term sentiment. How Is Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Expanding Its Global Healthcare Reach?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: A CNBC piece on pharma’s “reset” around pricing and pipelines frames regulatory and pricing headwinds that apply across the sector. Prices, pipelines and patent cliffs: Inside pharma’s big reset
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape: Analysis comparing Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk underscores intense competition in a rapidly growing weight?loss market; investors should watch share trends and margin pressure. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the Weight Loss Drug Market
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: Coverage about FDA warnings and potential lawsuits tied to Wegovy highlights an ongoing downside risk to valuation if safety signals or litigation escalate. FDA Wegovy Warning And Lawsuits Test Novo Nordisk Valuation Story
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4%
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.