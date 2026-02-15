Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,224 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

