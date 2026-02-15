Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $195.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.