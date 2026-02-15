iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Position Boosted by Salus Financial Advisors LLC

Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,455.4% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,438,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,894,000 after buying an additional 2,343,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,402,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,422 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after purchasing an additional 653,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

