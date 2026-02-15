Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,752 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of YETI worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 141.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in YETI by 4,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 7,876.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Positive Sentiment: Brand product momentum — lifestyle coverage highlights YETI gear for ice fishing, reinforcing seasonal demand for coolers and accessories. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

