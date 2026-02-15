Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Stake Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 3.71% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $135,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $301.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $308.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

