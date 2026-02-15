Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $277,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,353.79. This trade represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

