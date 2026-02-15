Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $35,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after buying an additional 53,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $223.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

