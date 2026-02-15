Salus Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 19,085 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 290,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

