Shipping Stocks To Follow Now – February 15th

Scorpio Tankers, Viking, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or support ocean-going vessels and other maritime logistics services—such as container lines, dry-bulk and tanker operators, port operators, and ship managers. Their share prices tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs, vessel supply, and regulatory changes, so they can be volatile but responsive to shipping-cycle dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Frontline (FRO)

