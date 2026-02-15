Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,252 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,473,408 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DGX opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $213.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day moving average is $182.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

