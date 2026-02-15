D. Boral Capital Lowers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target to $4.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 338.36% from the company’s current price.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Brookline Cap M raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Immunic by 678.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,457 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

More Immunic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Immunic priced an oversubscribed private placement expected to generate up to $400 million in gross proceeds, with $200 million in upfront cash. Immunic Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

Immunic priced an oversubscribed private placement expected to generate up to $400 million in gross proceeds, with $200 million in upfront cash. Positive Sentiment: The company says proceeds will fund completion of Phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing MS, start a Phase 3 in primary progressive MS, and finance the transition to a commercial organization — milestones that reduce near-term financing risk if achieved. Immunic shares gain on $400M raise to fund late-stage MS trials, commercial push

The company says proceeds will fund completion of Phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing MS, start a Phase 3 in primary progressive MS, and finance the transition to a commercial organization — milestones that reduce near-term financing risk if achieved. Positive Sentiment: Board and leadership moves: Simona Skerjanec (ex?Roche neuroscience head) was named interim Chairperson, Thor Nagel (BVF Partners) joined the board, and the company launched a search for a commercially experienced CEO — actions that signal preparation for commercialization. Immunic Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

Board and leadership moves: Simona Skerjanec (ex?Roche neuroscience head) was named interim Chairperson, Thor Nagel (BVF Partners) joined the board, and the company launched a search for a commercially experienced CEO — actions that signal preparation for commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note lowered Immunic’s price target (D. Boral Capital cut from $8 to $4) but maintained a buy rating — a reminder that sell?side sentiment remains mixed and some upside expectations were trimmed. Analyst Price Target Cut

An analyst note lowered Immunic’s price target (D. Boral Capital cut from $8 to $4) but maintained a buy rating — a reminder that sell?side sentiment remains mixed and some upside expectations were trimmed. Negative Sentiment: Significant dilution risk: the financing includes issuance of 229,076,000 pre?funded warrants priced at $0.873 each for $200M upfront and accompanying warrants that could bring another $200M if exercised — a large potential increase in share count that could pressure the stock long term. Immunic to raise up to $400M to fund late-stage MS trials, commercial push

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.