Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Itron has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,413.46. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

