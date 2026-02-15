46,108 Shares in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

EMBD opened at $24.27 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

