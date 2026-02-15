Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 24.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $144.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $4,406,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,035. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore downgraded shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.