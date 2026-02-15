Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.19 Million Holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $69.21.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Increases Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.79%.The company had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

