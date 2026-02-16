State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,429,000 after purchasing an additional 327,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,292,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,605. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.