Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $669.18

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $669.2727.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,111,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,776,380,000 after purchasing an additional 733,101 shares during the period. Altrafin AG acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $518.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.85 and its 200 day moving average is $563.17. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Revenue Beats Forecasts as Customers Continue to Spend

Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Carrier Global’s Quiet Dividend Strategy Deserves Attention

Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and valuation pressure — after the earnings beat and a multi?month run near all?time highs, investors appear to be taking profits and reacting to any mixed signals from analysts; MA’s valuation metrics and distance from moving averages make it vulnerable to short?term pullbacks even on good news. (No external link)

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.