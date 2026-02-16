State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,487 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 278,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $78.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

