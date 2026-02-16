SoSoValue (SOSO) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. SoSoValue has a market cap of $107.12 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SoSoValue has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One SoSoValue token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SoSoValue

SoSoValue launched on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. The official website for SoSoValue is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,767,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.38933348 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,158,414.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

