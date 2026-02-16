Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $53.33

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Report on TECK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $58.97 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.
The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.