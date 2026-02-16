JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.64 Billion Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,732,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $5,638,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

HWM stock opened at $250.46 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Howmet Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

