LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares $BHB

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 75,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHB opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

