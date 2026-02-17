LSV Asset Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 564.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,157 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 1,027,161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 553,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,554,000 after acquiring an additional 426,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Polaris from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Polaris Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PII stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Polaris’s payout ratio is -32.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,973 shares of company stock worth $3,678,715. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.