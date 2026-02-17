LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4,620.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 2,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,410,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 3.1%

V stock opened at $314.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

