Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Zacks Research raised shares of Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Robert Half by 498.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

