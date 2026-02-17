Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE DELL opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

