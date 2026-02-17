Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 566.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,411.48. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock worth $187,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

