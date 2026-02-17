Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.84.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.