PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,796 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 5,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.60% of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971. PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (PJIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to global ex-US stocks of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to invest in companies in the early growth stage. PJIO was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

